Shawn Michaels Firmly Declares: No Return to the Wrestling Ring, Focus Is On Future Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

According to Shawn Michaels himself, there's no chance of him returning to the wrestling ring. Despite wrestling retirements often being uncertain, Michaels assures that this time it's for real. Even though he's received tempting offers over the years he remains resolute in his decision.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Michaels reaffirmed that he won't be stepping back into the ring anytime soon.

“No, I absolutely don’t think about that at all anymore.. I’m so enamored and enjoy helping these young men and women come through ‘NXT,'” Michaels continued. “I’ve had my time in the sun. I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had.

This is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton – we have a number of young men and women coming through ‘NXT’ who are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster. I don’t think anyone is going to be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future … that’s what I’m obviously focused on.”


