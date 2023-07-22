WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Forced To Make Last-Minute Changes to WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE SmackDown's episode on July 21st underwent unexpected changes, with Triple H taking charge of the alterations, not Vince McMahon. These changes were necessitated by "medical reasons" that led to several talents being removed from the show.

One of the reasons behind these changes was the occurrence of positive COVID-19 tests among talent or individuals who had been in close contact with them.

As a result of the modifications, a planned in-ring segment featuring Adam Pearce and Charlotte Flair was scrapped. Instead, the SummerSlam Triple Threat Match between Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair was confirmed through social media.

During the altered episode, Charlotte Flair secured a victory against Iyo Sky before encountering an attack from Asuka. Originally, Flair was scheduled to face Zelina Vega before the changes were implemented.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #triple h

