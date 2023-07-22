WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Results

The results for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 featuring six championship matches are in.

There were four matches held on the pre-show, and the outcomes of the eight matches featured on the main show are as follows:

1. Gravity emerged victorious over Komander (with Alex Abrahantes).

2. Samoa Joe defeated Dalton Castle (with The Boys - Brent Tate and Brandon Tate) by technical submission, successfully defending the ROH World Television Championship.

3. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) triumphed over The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) (with Alex Abrahantes), The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (with Maria Kanellis-Bennett), and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The Lucha Bros were the reigning champions prior to the match.

4. Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) (with Prince Nana) defeated Leon Ruffin and Six or Nine (Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi) to retain the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

5. Katsuyori Shibata managed to defeat Daniel Garcia in a Pure Wrestling Rules match, successfully defending the ROH Pure Championship.

6. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) emerged victorious against Stu Grayson and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a Fight Without Honor.

7. Claudio Castagnoli retained the ROH World Championship by defeating Pac.

8. Athena retained the ROH Women's World Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale.

 


