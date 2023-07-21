WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Cornette Unleashes Harsh Criticism on Kota Ibushi, Labeling Him a 'Nitwit Piece of Sh*t'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2023

In no uncertain terms, Jim Cornette has held nothing back when expressing his opinions about Kota Ibushi. During the July 19th episode of AEW Dynamite, the Golden Lovers, consisting of Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega, reunited and joined forces with The Young Bucks and Adam Page to secure a hard-fought victory against the Blackpool Combat Club, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita in a grueling Blood and Guts match.

Although many fans were thrilled to witness the Golden Lovers' reunion, the legendary wrestling manager, Jim Cornette, remains unimpressed with Ibushi. 

Speaking candidly on the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette made his stance on Ibushi crystal clear:

"For most of you going, ‘Who the f*ck is that?’ Kota ‘Idouchi’ is a fellow sex toy and child wrestler from the Orient, who is now a former best friend and tag team partner and member of the Golden Lovers pairing with Kenny. He’s another guy that a bunch of these mentally challenged individuals that think that this kind of wrestling gets over, just think is just swell. Ol’ Kota, ‘Idouchi’ himself. He’s one of the great ones."

Continuing his unfiltered critique, Cornette didn't hold back in lambasting Ibushi for his wrestling past, vehemently branding him a "nitwit piece of sh*t."

"You can watch him on video on the Internet wrestling sex dolls, six-year-old children, while they have matches where they all dress up as I Dream of Jeannie, and bunches of them just stand around and stick their fingers up other guys asses over and over in a circle. It’s amazing the talent that this nitwit piece of sh*t possesses."

Source: itrwrestling.com
Tags: #aew #njpw #jim cornette

