Former WWE and AEW Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals Exciting Next Move

Brandi Rhodes, a former WWE and AEW star, has finally disclosed her next move after leaving AEW in February 2022. While many speculated that she would return to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes, Brandi has now revealed her plan to open her own yoga and pilates studio this Fall.
Brandi Rhodes recently shared on Twitter that she has become a qualified yoga instructor after completing over 200 hours of yoga and Pilates training. This has inspired her to open her very own yoga + Pilates reformer studio, offering in-person and virtual app-based classes. The studio is set to open in Fall 2023.
Finally revealed what I've been doing over the last year at last night's red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YKgGYcx4r0— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 19, 2023
