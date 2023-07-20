WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE and AEW Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals Exciting Next Move

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2023

Former WWE and AEW Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals Exciting Next Move

Brandi Rhodes, a former WWE and AEW star, has finally disclosed her next move after leaving AEW in February 2022. While many speculated that she would return to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes, Brandi has now revealed her plan to open her own yoga and pilates studio this Fall.

Brandi Rhodes recently shared on Twitter that she has become a qualified yoga instructor after completing over 200 hours of yoga and Pilates training. This has inspired her to open her very own yoga + Pilates reformer studio, offering in-person and virtual app-based classes. The studio is set to open in Fall 2023.

