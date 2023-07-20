Former WWE and AEW Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals Exciting Next Move

We're now on THREADS!

Brandi Rhodes, a former WWE and AEW star, has finally disclosed her next move after leaving AEW in February 2022. While many speculated that she would return to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes, Brandi has now revealed her plan to open her own yoga and pilates studio this Fall.

Brandi Rhodes recently shared on Twitter that she has become a qualified yoga instructor after completing over 200 hours of yoga and Pilates training. This has inspired her to open her very own yoga + Pilates reformer studio, offering in-person and virtual app-based classes. The studio is set to open in Fall 2023.