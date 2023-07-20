No Serious Injuries Reported After AEW's Third Blood & Guts Match

We're now on THREADS!

AEW's third Blood & Guts match took place during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, and it lasted an intense 51 minutes.

In the main event, The Golden Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks, and Hangman Page, emerged victorious against Blackpool Combat Club, which comprised Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, as well as Konosuke Takeshita and PAC.

Dave Meltzer discussed the match on Wrestling Observer Radio and mentioned that Wheeler Yuta and Kota Ibushi had pre-existing injuries before entering the match but there were fortunately no reports of any serious injuries following the intense bout, a departure from the previous two years when injuries had occurred.