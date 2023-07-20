WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
No Serious Injuries Reported After AEW's Third Blood & Guts Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2023

AEW's third Blood & Guts match took place during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, and it lasted an intense 51 minutes.

In the main event, The Golden Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks, and Hangman Page, emerged victorious against Blackpool Combat Club, which comprised Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, as well as Konosuke Takeshita and PAC.

Dave Meltzer discussed the match on Wrestling Observer Radio and mentioned that Wheeler Yuta and Kota Ibushi had pre-existing injuries before entering the match but there were fortunately no reports of any serious injuries following the intense bout, a departure from the previous two years when injuries had occurred.

Jim Ross Discusses The Shift of DDT From Finishing Move to Transition Spot in Wrestling

During his podcast, Jim Ross, current AEW broadcaster shared his thoughts on the utilization of the DDT in wrestling. He expressed his obser [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 20, 2023 05:41PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #blood and guts #blood amp guts #dynamite

