WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Jim Ross Discusses The Shift of DDT From Finishing Move to Transition Spot in Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2023

Jim Ross Discusses The Shift of DDT From Finishing Move to Transition Spot in Wrestling

During his podcast, Jim Ross, current AEW broadcaster shared his thoughts on the utilization of the DDT in wrestling. He expressed his observation that the DDT has been employed more as a transition move rather than a finishing maneuver in the sport.

“I agree that the transition spot bullsh*t is true. I also believe that if we were doing our correct due diligence, that there were certain moves that would be banned except for certain guys. Everybody can’t use the DDT because they’re just going to whore it out, prostitute it out as, you know, a transitional thing. Meaningless. It has no pop. So I told somebody that one time not that long ago, maybe six months ago in AEW. I said, ‘You can’t beat anybody with a DDT, or you haven’t. Is that because you don’t do it well, or what is the reason? Because it’s the same move, looks the same, everything’s the same, and it used to be a killer and everybody used to be in awe of it. Now, talented guys like you can’t even beat anybody with it. Explain that to me so I can understand how to explain it on television.’ They couldn’t. It’s just a spot to get them to the next spot and that’s not a good strategy.” 

Who Won the 2023 Blood & Guts Match On AEW Dynamite?, Match Highlights

Did you miss Wednesday's AEW Dynamite main event? We have the highlights! The highly intense double-ring steel cage Blood & Guts match [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 20, 2023 11:42AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #jim ross #ddt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82877/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer