Road Dogg On If Miro (Rusev) Could Have Become WWE Champion?

We're now on THREADS!

A WWE Hall of Famer with creative experience in the company strongly believes that Miro (Rusev in WWE) had all the potential to become a WWE Champion back in 2018 when he earned a WWE Championship match against AJ Styles.

On the most recent episode of Road Dogg's "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast, which delved into Extreme Rules 2018, a question arose about Miro's potential to become WWE Champion during his tenure in the company.

“Of course, he could be a champion, honestly. He could have beat AJ that night and been the champion. And I’ll tell you why. I think him and Lana were a great package. I think she was beautiful to look at. He was a killer.”

“I think it was a great package. I think it was right out of central casting for Rocky 17, you know, and they worked perfectly together. He got in shape. He was legitimately hilarious when he would speak in broken English.”

“He could have been an entertaining babyface or a heel champion because I do think the promos would have been, could have been, classic and we would have had a ‘Rusev Day’ every year and had a big celebration. So yeah, he definitely could have been the man. Maybe he still will be, you know what I mean?”