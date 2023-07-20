Who Won the 2023 Blood & Guts Match On AEW Dynamite?, Match Highlights

We're now on THREADS!

The highly intense double-ring steel cage Blood & Guts match concluded with The Golden Elite (comprising Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam Page) emerging victorious against The Blackpool Combat Club (featuring ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita.

The match commenced with Castagnoli and Omega facing off. Takeshita entered the fray as the last participant for his team, while Ibushi was the final entrant for The Golden Elite. Throughout the encounter, various weapons came into play, including a bucket of broken glass, a fork, steel chairs, a bed of nails, thumbtacks, and a table, intensifying the already brutal contest.

At a pivotal moment, tensions arose between Pac and Castagnoli, leading Pac to abandon his team. He used a bolt cutter to break free from the cage. Despite the odds being against them, The Golden Elite managed to execute their finishing moves on the remaining opponents. However, Don Callis, who had joined the commentary team mid-match, intervened and pulled Takeshita to safety, turning the bout into a 3-on-5 struggle.

During the course of the battle, Matt resorted to grinding thumbtacks into Yuta's face using his sneaker, while Moxley found himself handcuffed to the ropes, forced to watch helplessly. Eventually, Page and Matt employed a chain around Yuta's neck to choke him out, securing the victory. The finish appeared to be a referee stoppage due to Yuta passing out, but it was clarified on commentary that Moxley had actually submitted while still handcuffed, in an effort to stop the choke on Yuta, who was unable to respond to the referee during the hold.

As the match concluded, Moxley had no choice but to witness The Golden Elite celebrating their hard-fought triumph, leaving Dynamite to end on an intense note.

He’s The Cleaner, The Best Bout Machine, The God Of Pro Wrestling- HE IS KENNY OMEGA!



Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegaManX #TheGoldenElite pic.twitter.com/fbgUZCpNGL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

