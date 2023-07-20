WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 7/23/23

Following the AEW Dynamite episode on July 19th, 2023, a series of matches were recorded for the upcoming AEW Rampage episode on July 21st, 2023. Here are the results, as reported by PWInsider.com's Billy Krotchsen: - Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage, last eliminating Swerve Strickland. - The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated Johnny TV & QT Marshall & Aaron Solo. - AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defeated Marina Shafir with Nyla Rose. - After the taping, The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came to the ring. Tony Khan brought out Brodie Lee Jr. aka -1. Tony Khan said it was a great night to debut in this historic venue and he can’t wait to return and do it again. Everyone hugged in the ring. - Minori Suzuki was one of the battle royal participant ⚡ Bryan Danielson Shares Surgery Update On Social Media Bryan Danielson recently took to social media to provide fans with an update on his arm surgery, which was necessitated after the Forbidden [...] — Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 19, 2023 11:17PM

