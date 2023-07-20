WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 7/23/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2023

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 7/23/23

Following the AEW Dynamite episode on July 19th, 2023, a series of matches were recorded for the upcoming AEW Rampage episode on July 21st, 2023. Here are the results, as reported by PWInsider.com's Billy Krotchsen:

- Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage, last eliminating Swerve Strickland.

- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated Johnny TV & QT Marshall & Aaron Solo.

- AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defeated Marina Shafir with Nyla Rose.

- After the taping, The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came to the ring. Tony Khan brought out Brodie Lee Jr. aka -1. Tony Khan said it was a great night to debut in this historic venue and he can’t wait to return and do it again. Everyone hugged in the ring.

- Minori Suzuki was one of the battle royal participant

 

Bryan Danielson Shares Surgery Update On Social Media

Bryan Danielson recently took to social media to provide fans with an update on his arm surgery, which was necessitated after the Forbidden [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 19, 2023 11:17PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82870/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer