AEW Dynamite Results for July 19th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/19/2023)

The usual "Light the fuse ..." theme song and opening video plays and then we shoot inside the TD Garden in Boston where Excalibur welcomes us to this week's show.

FTW Championship

HOOK (C) vs. Jack Perry

Tony Schiavone and Taz join him as the camera pans the packed arena, where fireworks explode. We see the Blood & Guts cage hanging above the double rings.

Now we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening. The familiar sounds of Jungle Boy's theme hits and after a delay, it cuts off and the lights go out.

We see video on the big screen of Jungle Boy digging a hole and then dragging a body into it and covering it with dirt. A car pulls up where he is in the desert and he gets in and closes the door.

Back live in the TD Garden in Boston, the video fades to black and some grandiose music plays. Out comes the full heel version of the former Jurassic Express member with his shades and smooth jacket on.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts formally introduces the new and improved Jack Perry, who doesn't even use the Jungle Boy moniker, presumably that's who he just buried. He settles in the ring and the fans greet him with boos.

Perry gets in some little kids face in the front row and then his music cuts off and we hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson as Justin Roberts introduces "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" HOOK for this championship opening contest.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. An enraged HOOK immediately rushes over to Perry and starts lighting him up with punches. The action spills out to the floor where HOOK clotheslines Perry over the barricade and into the crowd.

Back in the ring. Perry elbows his way out of a suplex attempt by HOOK. He hits a rake of the eye of HOOK to further slow him down and then he connects with a drop kick for a near fall attempt. Perry throws HOOK out to the floor and mean-mugs the crowd as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Perry still working over HOOK, looking for a German suplex to the floor from the apron. HOOK ends up countering and connecting with a wild T-Bone suplex on Perry to the floor. The fans react with a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant.

Perry fights back into control of the offense and with HOOK draping off the ring apron, we see him hit a DDT on the FTW Champion on the floor. Taz points out that HOOK hasn't moved for several moments since the move. Back in the ring, Perry hits a German suplex on HOOK, who no-sells it, popping right back up and firing back up on offense as the fans chant "You f*cked up!" at Perry.

We see Perry tie up the referee and throw a back-kick low-blow to HOOK. He elbows him in the back of the head and goes for the cover, but HOOK kicks out and the place explodes. HOOK gets up and pushes Perry into the ref, bumping the ref in the corner. He hits a big suplex on Perry and covers him as the fans count to seven while the ref is still down and out.

HOOK goes over to revive the ref and then picks up Perry, who blasts him with the FTW title in the face. The ref gets up and Perry goes for the cover. 1-2-3. We've got a new FTW Champion. HOOK is no longer undefeated.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: Jack Perry

Chris Jericho Has Private Meeting With Don Callis

We shoot to Alex Marvez who says he has caught wind of a private meeting between Chris Jericho and Don Callis regarding "The Wizard" possibly joining the Don Callis Family. The camera catches up with the two at a dinner but Callis notices the camera and has his security chase them away.

MJF & Adam Cole Bro Down Once Again

Now we shoot to a video package that shows MJF and Adam Cole bro'ing down once again. Cole brings up MJF's hatred of spicy food and takes him to a Chinese place in Boston, which MJF immediately hates. We catch up with the two having some food as MJF brags about body-slamming Big Bill last week in Hulk Hogan story-telling fashion. They end up getting drunk together and MJF brags about the story even more like "The Hulkster," over-stating the facts.

Alex "Fat-Head" Marvez Checks In With Chris Jericho & Don Callis

We shoot to a commercial break after the MJF and Adam Cole bro-down session. When we return, Alex Marvez takes us to another update with Chris Jericho and Don Callis, as he is in the parking lot when the two arrive. He asks Jericho if a decision has been made, but gets called a fat-head for his troubles.

Britt Baker vs. Kayla Sparks

From there, we head back inside the TD Garden in Boston where we hear the familiar sounds of Britt Baker's theme song. Out comes Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is her opponent, Kayla Sparks. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Baker hits a sling blade almost immediately. Seconds later she gets the Lock Jaw for the easy squash match victory.

Winner: Britt Baker

Renee Paquette Interviews MJF & Adam Cole

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with MJF and Adam Cole. The two talk about how they aren't surprised how far they've come as a tag-team.

Cole vows they will win and capture the tag titles. MJF then vows they'll hit that double clothesline and win tonight. MJF pulls out matching ring trunks for them for tonight. Cole pulls out matching ring jackets for them.

He says he has another surprise but tells MJF he'll have to wait for that one. The two walk off. Roderick Strong walks up in his neck collar yelling for Adam.

Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament Finals

Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs. MJF & Adam Cole

Now we head back inside TD Garden where Daniel Garcia's theme hits. It blends into Sammy Guevara's music and the two J.A.S. members make their way to the ring as highlights are shown of their journey to the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

As the two settle inside the squared circle, their music dies down and the theme for Chris Jericho plays. The fans sing along as Chris Jericho emerges to take a closer look at his fellow J.A.S. members competing in the finals of this tourney. Jericho joins the gang on special guest commentary for this one.

MJF's theme hits and the place explodes as the AEW Champion emerges. He builds up the arrival of Adam Cole and then the two head to the ring together doing Cole's ring walk routine.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament, however, before they get after it, we see a lengthy dance segment with both teams that lasts several minutes.

From there, the action finally gets going and after some back-and-forth spots from both sides, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Guevara taking it to MJF.

The winners of this match will square off against FTR on July 29 on AEW Collision, and things are still looking good for the J.A.S. duo, as Sammy and Daniel trade tags and keep MJF isolated on their side of the ring, keeping him from making a much-needed tag to Cole.

A few minutes later, Cole does get the hot tag and the crowd erupts as he starts taking out Sammy and Daniel by himself. Cole and MJF both fire up now and at the same time they yell out, "DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE!" They go for it on Sammy, but Sammy counters with a Spanish Fly onto both of them instead for a close near fall.

Garcia fights back and locks in the Dragon Slayer submission on Cole's unprotected knee, as Cole had just taken his knee pad down in hopes of Lowering the Boom. Cole makes it to the ropes so Garcia lets go and stomps away at the softened up leg of Cole. Cole recovers and tells MJF to hit a dive onto both opponents on the floor.

He won't at first but Cole gets the crowd behind them and he does. The crowd explodes like it's the biggest high spot ever. MJF plays the shocked facial expression. Gotta love it. Cole hits the Panama Sunrise and then tags in MJF. The two again call for the double clothesline and this time they hit it. MJF makes the cover and the two win.

Winners of the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament: MJF & Adam Cole

Interesting Aftermath Of Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

Chris Jericho gets up after the match to console Sammy and Daniel, but they ignore him and push past him.

We shoot back to the ring where MJF is playing to the crowd while Adam Cole is holding and gazing at MJF's AEW Championship. MJF gets pissed at first but Cole talks him down and the two hug. MJF's face looks interesting after the hug, however. Now FTR's theme hits and out comes the AEW Tag-Team Champions for a stare down with the next challengers to their titles.

Blood & Guts Match

The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Once the post-match action wraps up after the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament Finals ends, we shoot to a commercial break. When we return, we see highlights of Ricky Starks and Willow Nightingale winning this year's men's and women's Owen Hart Cup tournament on AEW Collision.

Back live, the commentators hypes the new Owen Hart action figures. They send things back to Renee Paquette backstage, who is standing by with The Best Friends and Kris Statlander, as well as Darby Allin and Nick Wayne. They all talk about their upcoming matches. Orange Cassidy agrees to defend the AEW International Championship next week against AR Fox.

The Blood & Guts cage lowers down over the ring as the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz hype Royal Rampage returning on Friday, as a giant Shark mascot appears behind them as they promote Shark Week on Discovery.

We find out that the Blackpool Combat Club have won the coin flip and will get the first extra man advantage. Out comes Claudio Castagnoli as the first member for BCC in the bout. He makes his way to the double-ring covered by the giant cage for tonight's main event. We head to a pre-match commercial on that note.

When we return from the break, the theme for Kenny Omega plays and out comes "The Cleaner" to start things off for his team. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Claudio doing well early on but the fans rally behind Omega, who starts to take over.

This doesn't last for long, however, as after Omega finally gets Claudio down and he recovers, the buzzer sounds and it's time for the two-on-one advantage for the next few minutes for the BCC team, as "The Bastard" PAC comes out next. PAC and Claudio immediately start beating down Omega with a two-on-one beat down. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As soon as we return from the break, we see PAC and Claudio stomping Omega out in the corner just as the buzzer sounds. Out comes "Hangman" Adam Page as the second member of The Golden Elite for this one. He helps shift the offensive momentum back in he and Omega's favor as the fans chant "Cowboy sh*t!"

Omega and Page start having some trouble with Claudio and PAC, although all four men are duking it out back-and-forth. The buzzer sounds and out comes Jon Moxley as the third member for BCC, giving their team another three on two advantage for a few minutes. As soon as he hits the ring he pulls out a screw driver and rips open Omega's ear as the fans chant "You sick f*ck!"

Now as Mox and Page duke it out, we see Mox introduce a bunch of broken glass shards in a pile in one of the rings, similar to the thumbtack set-up for a high spot later on. The buzzer sounds and out comes Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks to even things up for The Golden Elite. As soon as Nick hits the ring, he knocks Mox into the pile of broken glass.

Everyone starts taking bumps in the broken glass. Mox even picks up a handful of it and puts it on Jackson's chest before stomping it in. Omega takes a slam on the glass now and looks in extreme pain. Mox helps wipe the glass off of Claudio and then goes over and chokes Page. The buzzer sounds and out comes Wheeler Yuta as the fourth man for the BCC. He heads to the ring with a chair as we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, the buzzer sounds and out comes Matt Jackson as the fourth man for The Golden Elite team. The only men remaining are Kota Ibushi for the Elite team and Konosuke Takeshita for the BCC team. We see Claudio fire up with elbows in one ring while Omega hits a face-buster on Yuta into the broken glass in the other.

The buzzer sounds and now out comes Konosuke Takeshita with a steel chair in-hand as the fans boo like crazy. He settles in the ring as the final member of the BCC team, swinging his chair at anyone and everyone in arm's reach. Don Callis settles in on special guest commentary. Moxley pulls out a bed of nails from under the ring and brings it into one of the rings as the fans go nuts.

Omega ends up getting sent arm-first into the bed of nails laying in the corner. Omega is in great pain after that and the fans roar with "Holy sh*t!" chants. Mox picks Omega up and body-slams him -- hard -- on the bed of nails. Mox is shown smiling afterwards as fans chant "You sick f*ck!" at him. The buzzer sounds and now the crowd goes absolutely bonkers as "The Golden Star" Kota Ibushi emerges.

With all ten men now officially entered into the match, the actual match begins and will only end by pin or submission. Mox is drenched in blood now. Ibushi starts knocking out everyone with one punch. Yuta and Jackson brawl out of the cage at the top of the entrance ramp. Ibushi gets payback on Mox as he body slams him through the bed of nails.

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we see Yuta and Jackson have made their way to the top of the double Blood & Guts cage. They start duking it out up there as the crowd goes nuts. Jackson starts hitting his back-to-back-to-back-to-back Northern Suplexes on Yuta up there. Yuta counters with a DDT just as he was about to hit one final Northern Lights suplex off the cage.

Yuta returns inside the ring to help the BCC with The Golden Elite crew in the double rings. Jackson, still on top of the cages, unloads a sack full of thumbtacks through the roof down to the mat. Just as he does that, the Elite guys fight back to the BCC guys and hit back body drops on them so they bump onto the giant pile of tacks scattered around the second ring. The first ring still has broken glass everywhere so there's essentially nowhere safe to bump. The fans, of course, want more, as a loud "We want tables!" chant breaks out.

Regardless, ask and you shall receive, as Jackson pulls out a table from under the ring and the fans pop. They put it in the ring and now a loud "We want fire!" chant spreads throughout the spoiled audience of Boston fans inside the TD Garden. Now we head to our final mid-match commercial break of the evening as the action continues.

We return from the last commercial time out of the show and we see everyone duking it out as fans are chanting "This is Awesome," as apparently something awesome just happened. We see back-to-back-to-back-to-back super-plexes, as eight of the ten men in the match were on top-ropes on the two rings. We see PAC hanging from the top of the cage swing over to put "Hangman" through a table. The fans chant "Holy sh*t!"

From there, all ten men stand off and start trading shots. Four men each put the other four men in a submission hold at the same time in one ring, while Claudio hits his big Swing on Jackson in the other ring before applying a submission to him as well. Ibushi ends up freeing some of his Elite teammates from the holds they are in and the crowd pops as everyone is down and out. They all start getting it up and hitting elbows and running boots to Omega in the corner.

Takeshita seemed to hurt him with a kick. PAC and Castagnoli start arguing and Mox tries breaking it up. They all argue among each other as all of the Elite guys are stll down. PAC flips everyone off and leaves, stopping to reach under the ring for bolt cutters, which he uses to cut the chain off the door. He leaves and then Omega fires up and starts hitting V-Triggers and dragon suplexes on anyone in sight. Page hits a Buckshot Lariat at the same time Omega hits a V-Trigger on Yuta. Jackson hits a super kick with a black shoe.

Mox is chained and handcuffed to the ropes. Jackson grabs Yuta and super kicks him again. Don Callis pulls Takeshita out of there as the fans boo. Jackson gets a bunch of thumbtacks on the bottom of a special boot. The other Jackson rubs his face in it. A chain is wrapped around Yuta's neck and all of the Elite guys yank on it until finally the match is called. The Golden Elite wins. We see Mox chained to the ropes being forced to watch as his team loses and the Elite celebrates. A very violent, but very entertaining Blood & Guts match. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Golden Elite