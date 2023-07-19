FTR Challengers Decided For Tag Team Title Shot

We're now on THREADS!
In the finals of the Tag Team Double Eliminator Tournament, the finals were Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara taking on AEW Heavyweight Champion MJF and Adam Cole.
After a dance off and some great tag team action, MJF and Cole secured the victory and opportunity to face FTR on July 29th for the titles on AEW Collision,
HOOOOOO BABY#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0g5viXtxB7— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 20, 2023
