FTR Challengers Decided For Tag Team Title Shot

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 19, 2023

In the finals of the Tag Team Double Eliminator Tournament, the finals were Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara taking on AEW Heavyweight Champion MJF and Adam Cole.

After a dance off and some great tag team action, MJF and Cole secured the victory and opportunity to face FTR on July 29th for the titles on AEW Collision,

