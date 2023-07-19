Bryan Danielson Shares Surgery Update On Social Media

We're now on THREADS!

Bryan Danielson recently took to social media to provide fans with an update on his arm surgery, which was necessitated after the Forbidden Door event.

During the highly anticipated Forbidden Door matchup between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada, Danielson experienced a fractured forearm when Okada executed an elbow drop midway through the bout. Despite the injury, Danielson displayed remarkable resilience, concluding the match by compelling Okada to submit to an impromptu submission hold after being unable to apply the Labell Lock.

Following the event, Danielson addressed the media and confirmed the fracture in his right forearm, projecting a recovery period of 6-8 weeks. However, a few days later, Danielson's spouse, Brie Garcia, took to social media, sharing an x-ray image and revealing that the break was more severe than initially anticipated.

Danielson has turned to social media once again to provide fans with an update on his recuperation. He disclosed that he underwent surgery two weeks ago, during which a steel rod and multiple screws were implanted to facilitate his healing process.

"Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite , I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight!"