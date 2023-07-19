Talent Backstage at AEW Dynamite Linked To Shark Week (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
We're now on THREADS!
According to PWInsider, Shark Boy, a former talent associated with WCW and TNA, has been spotted backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts.
The report indicates that Shark Boy's involvement is linked to a promotional collaboration with the Discovery Channel's Shark Week event, which happens to be sponsoring the show. He has been actively engaging in social media activities for Shark Week through the event's official Twitter account. However, it remains uncertain whether he will make an on-air appearance or wrestle.
⚡ Timelapse Footage Reveals Construction of Cage For Tonight's Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite
Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, will feature the highly anticipated third Blood & Guts m [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 19, 2023 08:47PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com