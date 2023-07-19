WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Talent Backstage at AEW Dynamite Linked To Shark Week (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

Talent Backstage at AEW Dynamite Linked To Shark Week (SPOILER)

According to PWInsider, Shark Boy, a former talent associated with WCW and TNA, has been spotted backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts.

The report indicates that Shark Boy's involvement is linked to a promotional collaboration with the Discovery Channel's Shark Week event, which happens to be sponsoring the show. He has been actively engaging in social media activities for Shark Week through the event's official Twitter account. However, it remains uncertain whether he will make an on-air appearance or wrestle.

Timelapse Footage Reveals Construction of Cage For Tonight's Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, will feature the highly anticipated third Blood & Guts m [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 19, 2023 08:47PM


Tags: #aew #shark boy #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82865/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer