Talent Backstage at AEW Dynamite Linked To Shark Week (SPOILER) Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

According to PWInsider, Shark Boy, a former talent associated with WCW and TNA, has been spotted backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts. The report indicates that Shark Boy's involvement is linked to a promotional collaboration with the Discovery Channel's Shark Week event, which happens to be sponsoring the show. He has been actively engaging in social media activities for Shark Week through the event's official Twitter account. However, it remains uncertain whether he will make an on-air appearance or wrestle.

