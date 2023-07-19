WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Timelapse Footage Reveals Construction of Cage For Tonight's Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

Timelapse Footage Reveals Construction of Cage For Tonight's Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, will feature the highly anticipated third Blood & Guts match. This unique match, reminiscent of WarGames, will take place within a dual-ring cage.

In tonight's highly anticipated match, The Golden Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks, and Hangman Page, will clash with the formidable Blackpool Combat Club, featuring Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC.

Additionally, the show will feature other matches, including the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament finals, where MJF and Adam Cole will join forces against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. The night will also witness an epic battle between FTW Champion Hook and Jack Perry.

To give you a glimpse of the preparations, check out the timelapse footage below, showing the construction of the massive cage structure for tonight's Blood & Guts match.


Tags: #aew #blood and guts #blood amp guts #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82863/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer