Timelapse Footage Reveals Construction of Cage For Tonight's Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, will feature the highly anticipated third Blood & Guts match. This unique match, reminiscent of WarGames, will take place within a dual-ring cage.

In tonight's highly anticipated match, The Golden Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks, and Hangman Page, will clash with the formidable Blackpool Combat Club, featuring Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC.

Additionally, the show will feature other matches, including the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament finals, where MJF and Adam Cole will join forces against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. The night will also witness an epic battle between FTW Champion Hook and Jack Perry.

To give you a glimpse of the preparations, check out the timelapse footage below, showing the construction of the massive cage structure for tonight's Blood & Guts match.