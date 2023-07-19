WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Envisions Dream Match Against Mercedes Mone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., expressed her admiration for Mercedes Mone during an interview with Cam Heyward on the Not Just Football show. The former AEW Women's Champion revealed that Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE is a dream opponent for her.

“There is a very famous female wrestler, who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she’s Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit,” she said. “She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She’s not in WWE anymore so she can do whatever she wants.”

Baker added, “She’s in New Japan right now, but she’s not exclusive to them. Just to see somebody of that caliber going out there and doing her thing on her own without the machine behind her and still succeeding is really cool.”

Source: Fightful
