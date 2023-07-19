MLW Welcomes Kevin Blackwood For Promotional Debut at Fury Road 2023

We're now on THREADS!

Major League Wrestling made an announcement on Wednesday, revealing that Kevin Blackwood is set to embark on an exciting journey to Fury Road. The highly anticipated MLW Fury Road 2023 show in September will mark Blackwood's promotional debut.

MLW.com wasted no time in sharing the exciting news, releasing the following statement:

Blackwood debuts Sept 3 at FURY ROAD in Philly

See it LIVE from Philly

MLW today announced the debut of Kevin Blackwood at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Drafted in the first round of the Open Draft live at Never Say Never on FITE+, Kevin Blackwood enters MLW with a reputation in technical excellence.

Tattooing opponents with vicious strikes and shutting them down with top level grappling, Blackwood looks to make an instant splash in MLW’s middleweight division.

The office of wrestling operations are in discussions on an opponent. An announcement is expected shortly.

Fighting out of Buffalo, NY, Blackwood is a a 6-year pro, known for an extraordinary Top Rope Double Stomp. Will he unleash it en route to victory at FURY ROAD?

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at https://www.MLW2300.com.