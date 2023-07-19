WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Set To Return to Chicago for Thanksgiving Week 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

AEW Set To Return to Chicago for Thanksgiving Week 2023

According to a report from Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to make a return to Chicago during Thanksgiving week. The company has chosen the same city for their Thanksgiving week shows for the past two years.

The upcoming Dynamite event is scheduled to take place on November 22nd in Chicago. It is noteworthy that Chicago will be a bustling hub for wrestling that week, as WWE is also hosting Smackdown and Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena on Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th.

