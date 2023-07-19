Preview: Epic Showdown Awaits at AEW Dynamite's Blood & Guts Edition Tonight!

We're now on THREADS!

Tonight, the highly anticipated 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, known as the Blood & Guts edition, will be broadcasted live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The main event of the evening will be an intense double-ring steel cage Blood & Guts match. The Golden Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam Page, will clash with The Blackpool Combat Club, which includes ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita.

In addition to the main event, AEW has unveiled an action-packed card for tonight's show:

- The FTW Champion, Hook, will put his title on the line against the tenacious "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

- AEW World Champion MJF and the charismatic Adam Cole will team up to face off against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

- The highly skilled ensemble of The Golden Elite will once again compete, taking on The Blackpool Combat Club, along with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita, in an adrenaline-fueled Blood & Guts match.