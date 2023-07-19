WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW CEO Tony Khan Explains Decision to Forego Women's Blood & Guts Match Despite Potential Opportunity

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

During a recent media call discussing tonight's AEW Dynamite and ROH Death Before Dishonor events, Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW, provided insights into his decision not to schedule a women's Blood & Guts match this year. While the opportunity seemed more viable this time around, thanks to the Outcasts stable making waves in the women's division, ultimately, the match did not come to fruition.

"It would have been an interesting idea, it could have been a great match. I definitely think Jamie Hayter’s injury, is probably a five-on-five there given some of the depth issues, and especially given Willow Nightingale just got back and putting her in that kind of match after she had a major head injury in Japan, probably wouldn’t be very smart. We’ve had some other major injuries there, and when there was some fan momentum for that idea, I think the Outcasts vs. Jamie, Britt, and some others, was really running red hot and Jamie Hayter was a part of that. Some of the momentum for that, when Jamie Hayter was running hot as champion, was there, and I’m not sure at this moment, given some of the injuries we had, that was feasible. Also, with so many of the women competing this week in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, it is a very hard-hitting match and there is a lot of attrition for it. Santana still hasn’t been back from last year. The women’s division is pretty beat up, they’ve been beating the hell out of each other. Probably was not a feasible idea for them this year."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 19, 2023 05:22PM

 


