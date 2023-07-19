AAA Unveils Complete Lineup for TripleMania XXXI

We're now on THREADS!

AAA, the prominent Mexican wrestling promotion, has recently unveiled the complete lineup for its highly anticipated TripleMania XXXI event, scheduled to take place on August 12th in Mexico City. This event marks the third TripleMania installment held by AAA this year, following a successful show on July 15th that featured an intense title bout between Kenny Omega and El Hijo Del Vikingo.

The main event of the evening will feature an AAA Mega Championship match. The reigning champion, El Hijo Del Vikingo, will defend his title against formidable challengers Mike Bailey, Daga, and Jack Cartwheel

Another thrilling encounter at TripleMania XXXI will be a four-way contest for the vacant AAA Latin American Championship. Competing for the prestigious title are Pentagon Jr., Q.T. Marshall, Dralistico, and Brian Cage.

In a highly anticipated clash, Flammer will challenge Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. This match will test the skills and resilience of both competitors as they strive to emerge victorious and solidify their reign over the women's division in AAA.

The event will also feature a six-person tag team match, with Dalys, Lady Shani, and Sexy Star joining forces to take on the team of La Hiedra, Maravilla, and Chik Tormenta. Expect an explosive encounter as these talented wrestlers showcase their abilities and vie for supremacy inside the ring.

Additionally, TripleMania XXXI will feature the Copa Bardahl match, featuring an array of talented wrestlers including Kommander, Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, Dave the Clown, Pagano, Aramis, Mr. Iguana, Murder Clown, Arez, Octagon Jr., Myzeziz, and Nino Hamburgesa.

The event will also showcase a highly anticipated singles match between Nicho el Millionario and Negro Casas. These seasoned veterans will undoubtedly deliver a memorable encounter as they bring their wealth of experience and technical prowess to the ring.

Finally, TripleMania XXXI will feature a four-way match with the specific rules yet to be announced. This thrilling encounter will see Sam Adonis, Psycho Clown, L.A. Park, and RUSH go head-to-head in an intense battle for supremacy.