GCW Announces Debut At Historic Korakuen Hall In Tokyo

In an exciting announcement on Twitter, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) revealed their upcoming debut at the prestigious Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Scheduled for October 12th, this event promises to showcase top GCW stars, although the specific match card has yet to be unveiled.
Since its establishment in the early 1960s, Korakuen Hall has served as a legendary venue for Japanese professional wrestling. Promotions like NJPW, AJPW, NOAH, and DDT-Pro, among others, have all held remarkable events within its hallowed walls.
It's time to make history... again...#GCWJapan pic.twitter.com/bdcbXAawTn— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 19, 2023
