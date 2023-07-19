Tony Khan Contemplating Expanding AEW's PPV Schedule

We're now on THREADS!

Tony Khan recently addressed the potential for an increased number of pay-per-view events in the future for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). When AEW was launched in 2019, Khan had initially planned for only four pay-per-views per year. This decision was made to ensure that each event, typically lasting around four hours, would carry a special and significant atmosphere.

In June 2022, AEW's pay-per-view calendar expanded when Tony Khan collaborated with New Japan Pro Wrestling to bring forth AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door, a joint venture that repeated this year as well.

Recently, there was a report from Fightful Select indicating that Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), the broadcaster responsible for airing AEW programming on TNT & TBS, expressed interest in AEW expanding their pay-per-view lineup to 12 shows per year, effectively introducing monthly pay-per-view events.

During a recent media conference call to promote AEW Blood & Guts and ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view events, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of hosting more pay-per-view events in the future.

“No wrestling company that has ever expanded its PPV calendar due to demand and economics has ever regretted that decision. I think in general there have been backers that have helped pro wrestling companies rise and fall over the years, but I do think that expanding your PPV calendar has often been something that has been seen as revenue positive and then overall positive for companies.”

“As for expanding the calendar even further, it is something we can talk to Discovery about and it is something everybody believes could potentially be revenue positive so I think that’s something that certainly to consider, but I’m very happy with what we built.

“So, it’s something that I’m thinking obviously probably tell from the length of this answer and some of the things I’m saying, it’s something I’m giving a lot of consideration.”