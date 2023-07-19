GCW's 'The New Face Of War' Delivers Impressive Results: Blake Christian Successfully Defends GCW Title and More

We're now on THREADS!
On Tuesday night, GCW showcased their latest event, "The New Face Of War," in Tokyo, Japan. The thrilling show, broadcasted on FITE TV, featured an array of captivating matches and remarkable performances. Here are the full results, courtesy of PW Ponderings:
- Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Jimmy Lloyd, Kikutaro, Dragon Libre, Minoru Fujita and Terry Yaki
- Daisuke Masaoka def. Shane Mercer
- Los Macizos & John Wayne Murdoch def. Tomoya Hirata, Toru Sugiura & Mammoth Sasaki
- Death Match: Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita def. Charli Evans & Sawyer Wreck
- GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Shigehiro lrie
-Death Match: Masashi Takeda def. Joey Janela
