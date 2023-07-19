WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Judgment Day's Dominance in WWE Continues: Officials See Them As The Next Big Stable

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

The Judgment Day remains a prominent force in WWE, commanding a significant presence on both the main roster and the WWE NXT brand. 

In the recent NXT main event, The Judgment Day played a pivotal role in assisting Dominik Mysterio in capturing the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee. According to a report from insider source @WRKDWrestling, this development sheds light on The Judgment Day's future.

It is evident that the substantial push they have been receiving will persist for the foreseeable future.

WWE officials perceive The Judgment Day as a narrative successor to The Bloodline, both in terms of fan engagement and lasting appeal. Additionally, the TV segments featuring The Judgment Day consistently generate significant interest during specific time slots, as evidenced by the quarter-hour ratings.

Earlier reports suggest that WWE had intended to introduce a new addition to The Judgment Day; however, these plans have apparently been postponed for now.

Dominik Mysterio Secures First Singles Championship in WWE with Controversial Win

In a groundbreaking moment for his career, Dominik Mysterio emerged victorious as a singles champion in WWE albeit in controversial style. [...]

