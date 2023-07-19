The Judgment Day's Dominance in WWE Continues: Officials See Them As The Next Big Stable

We're now on THREADS!

The Judgment Day remains a prominent force in WWE, commanding a significant presence on both the main roster and the WWE NXT brand.

In the recent NXT main event, The Judgment Day played a pivotal role in assisting Dominik Mysterio in capturing the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee. According to a report from insider source @WRKDWrestling, this development sheds light on The Judgment Day's future.

It is evident that the substantial push they have been receiving will persist for the foreseeable future.

WWE officials perceive The Judgment Day as a narrative successor to The Bloodline, both in terms of fan engagement and lasting appeal. Additionally, the TV segments featuring The Judgment Day consistently generate significant interest during specific time slots, as evidenced by the quarter-hour ratings.

Earlier reports suggest that WWE had intended to introduce a new addition to The Judgment Day; however, these plans have apparently been postponed for now.