Dominik Mysterio Secures First Singles Championship in WWE with Controversial Win

In a groundbreaking moment for his career, Dominik Mysterio emerged victorious as a singles champion in WWE albeit in controversial style.

During the July 18th episode of NXT, the main event featured an intense clash between the reigning NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee, and Dominik Mysterio.

This match was arranged a week prior, when Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley disrupted an interview with Wes Lee. Dominik pointed out Wes's affinity for accepting open challenges, to which Wes responded that he hadn't engaged in such matches for months. Nonetheless, being a fighting champion, he agreed to the encounter.

Wes Lee entered the bout as the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion in history, having held the title for an impressive 269 days, a notable feat considering the championship's existence of only five years.

During the intense contest the match to a turn when Lee seemed to have full control. However, a surprise appearance by Finn Balor from The Judgment Day altered the course of events. Balor distracted the referee, while Damian Priest attempted to strike Lee with the North American Title. In a turn of events, Lee swiftly countered with a devastating Cardiac Kick to Priest. Just as Lee prepared for more offense, Rhea Ripley secretly intervened, striking him with her Women's World Title while evading the referee's notice. As Balor fell to the ground, Dominik took advantage of the chaos, crawled over, and pinned Wes for the three-count victory.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Rhea Ripley expressed her joy and pride in witnessing her compatriot, Dominik Mysterio, attain this significant victory, referring to him affectionately as her "Latino Heat."