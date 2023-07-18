Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (7/18/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs as always to get us off-and-running with this week's show.

Looking Back At Last Week's Show

A video package airs with new comments from Ilja Dragunov talking about how tonight we will feel his wrath and his fury after he has earned his title shot at Carmelo Hayes by defeating Bron Breakker on last week's show.

The video package also looks at The Judgment Day's involvement in the show and the tag-team main event they competed in. We see hype for Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship tonight.

Carmelo Hayes Confronted By Ilja Dragunov

As soon as the package wraps up, we shoot inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show as the familiar sounds of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes' theme hits. He makes his way out with Trick Williams to kick off the show.

The fans chant "Melo! Melo!" as he and Trick settle into the ring. Trick introduces Carmelo, who talks about how they were screwed last week against The Judgment Day by the misplaced "help" by his new challenger for the title, Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov's theme hits and he heads to the ring. He tells Carmelo he didn't mean to put his nose in his business. He says he has to understand that if Damian Priest had used his Money In The Bank briefcase, he wouldn't of only lost the match, but possibly the title.

He says Priest then could have taken the NXT Championship to the main roster. He says he wants to face Hayes for the title at NXT Great American Bash. He tells Hayes he lost his control and that's why things went the way they did. Hayes says he knows what Dragunov is capable of.

Ilja says he gives more than anyone when he gets in the ring. He says he makes people feel and at Great American Bash, he's gonna make Carmelo feel defeat. Hayes admits it's gonna be a fight when they step into the ring, but he says he's ready for that. Hayes says he plans on having a long long title reign.

The challenger punches himself in the face repeatedly and says Hayes is gonna have to hit harder than usual. Hayes says on July 30 it's gonna be champagne for one of them and just pain for the other.

Mustafa Ali Confronts Wes Lee Backstage

We shoot backstage and we see Mustafa Ali approach Wes Lee in his locker room. He asks if Lee really agreed to defend his title against Dominik Mysterio tonight.

He says the ink on their title match for Great American Bash isn't even dry yet. Lee asks if he thinks he can't beat Dom. Ali says he didn't say that. He says he'll be in Texas for Great American Bash. He hopes Lee will, too.

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo vs. Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee

Now we head back inside the CWC where the theme for Los Lotharios hits and out comes the duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. They settle into the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see footage from "earlier today" of "Da Don" Tony D'Angelo finally being let out of prison. Stacks is shown picking him up outside to give him a ride.

After that, we shoot back inside the CWC where Nathan Frazer cones out with the Heritage Cup Trophy. He stops and his music dies down. Now Dragon Lee's theme hits and the masked fan-favorite heads out to join him.

The four men are all settled in the ring and it's time for our first match of the evening, which takes place in the NXT men's tag-team division. Garza and Carrillo dive out onto Lee and Frazer on the floor.

Back in the ring, Garza works over Frazer as the bell now sounds to officially get this match off-and-running. Garza tags in Carrillo and the two hit some double-team spots on Frazer.

We see some back-and-forth action and then we see Dragon Lee tag in. Frazer goes for a flipping splash onto Garza and Carrillo on the floor, but is caught and slammed down with authority.

From there, we see some familiar lady friends in Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon make their way to ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Frazer isolated in the ring and trying to make a tag, but is kept from doing so by Garza. Garza then rips his pants off and plays to the ladies at ringside, who turn their back to him.

Dragon Lee finally tags back in and starts to shift the offensive momentum in his team's favor. The fans chant "Dragon Lee! Dragon Lee!" as he flies all over the ring hitting tornado DDTs and other unique high flying spots.

Carrillo hoists Frazer up at ringside and drops him down face-first on the commentary table. The fans chant "NXT! NXT!" as Dragon Lee fights on the top-rope with Garza and Carrillo. The two military press him from the top-rope and launch him way down.

Garza hits a moonsault for a close near fall after that, but somehow Dragon Lee kicks out. Dragon Lee hits the stomp off the top on Carrillo. Frazer takes out Garza with a seated power bomb and goes for the cover, but somehow he kicks out and the crowd explodes.

We see Garza and Carrillo too caught up with talking to the ladies at ringside. This allows Frazer to fire up and hit a big splash onto both of them at ringside. Dragon Lee follows up with his finisher in the ring for the pin fall victory. Excellent opener.

Winners: Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee

Angel Garza Turns On Humberto Carrillo

After the match we see an enraged Angel Garza shove down Humberto Carrillo. He shouts at him, "It was your fault!" He storms off through the crowd with Carrillo following behind him.

From there, we shoot to the latest Baron Corbin vignette, which is much like last week's.

Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James

Back live, we see Gigi Dolin make her way out with her trademark rose in-hand. She heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she does, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see "NXT Anonymous" Twitter footage of Booker T warning Roxanne Perez about Blair Davenport and dealing with her going forward. He tells her she's got to become aggressive.

Now we head to the commentary desk where Booker T is upset at security for allowing cameras to be hidden without anyone's knowledge. We then hear Kiana James' theme music and out she comes for this one-on-one showdown in NXT's women's division.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Gigi starts off hot but Kiana takes over. When Gigi comes back, she looks to use Kiana's own loaded hand bag against her, but as the ref tugs with her over it, James hits her 401k finisher for the win.

Winner: Kiana James

Axiom And Scrypts Are NOT Partners

We see footage from last week where Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are talking too fresh with Axiom backstage, so Scrypts tells them they are looking for their first tag-team match and they found it against he and "his partner."

They walk off and then Axiom tells Scrypts he'll do the match, but makes it clear that they aren't partners. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Ivy Nile & Noam Dar Are Depressed

When we return, we see an emotional Ivy Nile taking down her Diamond Mine flags and gear now that The Creed Brothers have lost the Loser Leaves Town match against The Dyad.

The commentators then read a tweet from a depressed Noam Dar and then send things backstage to McKenzie Mitchell, who is with Eddy Thorpe.

She mentions his brutal NXT Underground fight with Damon Kemp and how his appearance on Noam Dar's Supernova Sessions was cancelled last week.

Noam's crew show up and say his appearance is again cancelled tonight. They give him an autographed picture of Noam to smooth things over. One member of Noan's crew bickers with him about a fight.

Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Axiom & Scrypts

We return inside the CWC and we see Axiom and Scrypts are already in the ring ready for our next match of the evening. Their theme fades down and they await the arrival of their opposition.

Out comes the debuting duo of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. They head to the ring and settle inside where their music dies down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Nima and Axiom kick things off for their respective teams. Vic Joseph and Booker T sing the praises of the newcomers as they dominate the early offensive exchanges with their two veteran opponents.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Scrypts turn on Axiom and Nima and Price pick up the win. The three leave together and then we head to another commercial break.

Winners: Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Tony D'Angelo's Homecoming

As we settle back in from the break, we hear Vic Joseph and Booker T run through a quick WrestleMania 40 Priority Pass ad read. From there, we head to the ring for our next segment.

The ring is all decked out and we see Stacks and several members of "The Family." Stacks then welcomes back "Da Don" Tony D'Angelo for his official NXT Homecoming.

We hear the crowd pop as Tony D'Angelo emerges from the back in a suit and heads to the ring. The fans chant "Welcome back!" as D'Angelo heads to the ring for his welcome back party with his "Family."

D'Angelo begins, "I'm back, baby!" The fans chant "Tony D! Tony D!" He says before he gets started, he's got to give a shout out to his guy Stacks. He reveals that it was all Stacks' master plan the way they handled Gallus.

He says things aren't always what they seem. He says, "Huh, Gallus?" He tells Joe Coffey to see this. We then see footage of Stacks telling D'Angelo his master plan to pretend like he's a rat screwing over D'Angelo.

Back live, out comes Gallus. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey stand next to Joe Coffey wearing their NXT Tag-Team Championships as Joe rants and raves at Tony and Stacks for playing them. They continue to hype the tag title match that the D'Angelo family earned with Stacks' win last week.

Gallus heads towards the ring and confronts the D'Angelo family. The family exits the ring and we see D'Angelo and Stacks beat down Gallus.

Backstage With Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov & The Schism

We shoot backstage and we see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams walking when they approach The Schism, along with their two masked members.

They talk trash to each other and then up comes Ilja Dragunov. Hayes and Dragunov have words and then they bicker with The Schism. Someone pushes The Schism and a brawl breaks out with all of the guys.

Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez

Now we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Chase University's theme. We see Duke Hudson talking with Thea Hail at ringside as she prepares for our next match of the evening.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Elektra Lopez's theme hits and out she comes accompanied by Lola Vice. She settles in the ring and it's time to get this one started.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Vic points out Andre Chase not being with Hail this week, noting he is on a recruitment mission for Chase U this week.

We see Lopez take it to Hail early on, but Hail uses her speed and quickness to get back into the fight. As she takes it to Lopez with her trademark wild energy, the fans chant "Make her tap!" and "Let's go Thea!"

Vice distracts Hail and Lopez decks her. She goes to hoist Hail up but in mid-air, Hail slaps on her kimura submission. They hit the mat and Thea cranks back until Lopez finally taps out. The fans chant "You tapped out!" at Lopez.

Winner: Thea Hail

Tiffany Stratton Accepts Thea Hail Rematch

After the match, Thea Hail gets on the mic after Hudson asks the fans if they'll give her a "Hail Yeah!" They oblige and then Hail boasts tapping out Lopez the same way she did Tiffany Stratton.

She then demands a rematch for the NXT Women's Championship. Hudson gets the fans to chant "Rematch! Rematch!" Hail tells Tiffany to get out here so she can kick her ass. Tiffany comes out and the fans chant "You tapped out!" at her.

Stratton talks down to Thea and then tells Hail if she wants a rematch, she accepts. Hail says she wants to make it a submission match. Tiffany says absolutely-freakin'-not. She tells her she can't add stipulations to matches, only she can.

She says "and you can't make me." She then jumps on her and locks in a kimura and while screaming in pain, Tiffany agrees to a submission match.

Backstage With The Judgment Day & Others

We shoot backstage and we see Dominik Mysterio getting warmed up for his title match against Wes Lee. Walking by is Tony D'Angelo, who tells Dom that someone from "the yard" in prison says, "Hi." Dom knows who he's talking about and laughs.

He tells Dom good luck tonight and they walk off. Now we see Rhea Ripley spot Lyra Valkyria. She tells her to come here and asks her about letting Jacy Jane beat her down after she told everyone she's a bad ass. Lyra looks ready to do something about it. We head to another commercial break.

Oro Mensah vs. Eddy Thorpe

When we return from the break, we see a vignette where WWE NIL signee and former Olympic gold medalist and NCAA Champion Gable Steveson announces that next week he will decide his future plans. The announcement will be made on next Tuesday night's NXT on USA show.

Back live in the CWC, the theme for Oro Mensah hits and out he comes with his whole crew. Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight, Eddy Thorpe.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Mensah faring well early on, but Thorpe starts to take over. He hits a big dive and splashes onto Oro on the floor.

As the two recover on the floor, we see one of the girls roll a lifeless and depressed Noam Dar into the ring. As the two recover on the other side of the ring, we see Dijak attack Eddy Thorpe. Vic Joseph points out Dijak's beef with Thorpe for people thinking he's a bad ass after NXT Underground.

Now the referee nearly makes it to the count of ten to count out Thorpe, but he rolls into the ring just in time. Unfortunately for him, he rolled in just in time for Mensah to finish him off for the win.

Winner: Oro Mensah

Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport Live Satellite Interview

We see Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport being microphoned up for a satellite one-on-one segment coming up next. On thst note, we shoot to another quick commercial time out.

When we return from the commercial break, we see a gymnast workout from Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan after Jordan complains about losing to Cora Jade. Dana tells Kelani after their workout that Cora wishes she could be like her.

Now we shoot backstage and we see Cora Jade watching on a monitor. She laughs off the thought that Dana just helped Kelani.

The commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T are shown on-camera and they promote WWE Friday Night SmackDown being on FS1 this week. They then promote WWE NXT Great American Bash taking place one week from Sunday.

From there, the commentators go on to conduct the live satellite interview with Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport. They bring up Booker T talking to Roxanne Perez earlier tonight. Roxanne then announces a rematch between the two for NXT Great American Bash in her home state of Texas.

NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Out comes Dominik Mysterio accompanied by WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day theme plays and the fans in attendance loudly boo as he settles in the ring for our NXT North American Championship main event of the evening.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Vic and Booker announce Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match, Gable Steveson's future plans and a six-man bout with Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov vs. The Schism for next week.

Back live inside the CWC, we see "Dirty" Dom in the ring ready for action. The theme for the reigning, defending NXT North American Champion plays and out comes Wes Lee.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Wes Lee dominating from the word "go," and as Dom-Dom takes a breather on the floor, we see Rhea Ripley yelling at Wes Lee as we head to a mid-match commercial break as our main event title match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Dom-Dom is dominating the offense. We are informed Lee dominating throughout the break, but it has been all Dom-Dom since we returned. He hits a 6-1-9 and a big driver for a close near fall.

Mysterio heads to the top-rope looking for a frog splash, but Lee moves at the last minute and "Dirty" Dom crashes and burns, to the delight of the NXT Universe in attendance. Lee and Dom start trading shots now as the champ slowly begins recovering.

Dom gets a little too confident now and Lee starts fighting back, blasting The Judgment Day member with various kicks before connecting with a big tornado DDT off the ropes. Dom heads to the floor and he grabs Lee's title. He goes to walk away with it but Lee dives through the ropes and hits a splash.

The Judgment Day all hit the ring now but Lee starts fighting them off by himself. The referee doesn't see any of this. When he turns around, Lee is laid out. Dom covers him and gets the win. We have a new NXT North American Champion. The Judgment Day join him in the ring to celebrate.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Dominik Mysterio