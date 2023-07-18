WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Set to Make MLW Debut at Fury Road in September

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has revealed that Matt Cardona is set to make his debut in the promotion at Fury Road on Sunday, September 3, taking place in the vibrant city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The official announcement can be found below:

Matt Cardona debuts Sept 3 at FURY ROAD

“THE Agent” is coming to Philly

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

MLW today announced the debut of Matt Cardona at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Making a shocking surprise appearance at Never Say Never where Matt Cardona made it known he was heading to MLW, MLW can confirm the Long Island native will debut live and excusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

A surprise Open Draft 2023 selection by promoter Mister Saint Laurent, Cardona’s first opponent in MLW is a hot topic… with Cardona and Saint Laurent keeping their cards close to the vest, league officials hope to have signatures on a bout sheet shortly.

Who will Cardona fight in his MLW debut?

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at https://www.MLW2300.com.


