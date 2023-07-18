Tony Khan Provides Update On Injured AEW Star Bryan Danielson's Condition and Involvement with AEW Creative

We're now on THREADS!

Tony Khan has provided an update regarding the condition of Bryan Danielson who suffered an injury during his highly anticipated match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month, Bryan Danielson suffered a broken arm with only 10 minutes remaining.

Initially, it was thought that Bryan would require approximately six weeks to recover from the injury. However, his wife Brie Garcia later revealed that the break was more severe than initially assessed.

During a media call for AEW Blood & Guts and ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan discussed how Bryan's injury has led to some slight changes in the plans for the Blood & Guts match. Khan also provided an update on Bryan's condition, mentioning that the injury is slightly worse than originally believed.

Although Bryan hasn't been able to attend shows or meetings since the injury, Tony Khan has maintained frequent communication with him to exchange ideas and thoughts.