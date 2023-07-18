Tony Khan Provides Update On Injured AEW Star Bryan Danielson's Condition and Involvement with AEW Creative

We're now on THREADS!
Tony Khan has provided an update regarding the condition of Bryan Danielson who suffered an injury during his highly anticipated match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month, Bryan Danielson suffered a broken arm with only 10 minutes remaining.
Initially, it was thought that Bryan would require approximately six weeks to recover from the injury. However, his wife Brie Garcia later revealed that the break was more severe than initially assessed.
During a media call for AEW Blood & Guts and ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan discussed how Bryan's injury has led to some slight changes in the plans for the Blood & Guts match. Khan also provided an update on Bryan's condition, mentioning that the injury is slightly worse than originally believed.
Although Bryan hasn't been able to attend shows or meetings since the injury, Tony Khan has maintained frequent communication with him to exchange ideas and thoughts.
Khan said Bryan Danielson's injury was a bit worse than they initially thought. No timetable for return. Hasn't been coming to shows or meetings, but he has been in contact with Danielson frequently on ideas & thoughts. https://t.co/GHh3UwXnDg— Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) July 18, 2023
⚡ Samoa Joe Reflects On Match Against CM Punk During AEW Collision
Samoa Joe has reflected on his recent AEW Collision showdown against CM Punk. The clash, which took place on the July 8 episode of AEW Coll [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 18, 2023 01:22PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com