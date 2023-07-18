WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Provides Update On Injured AEW Star Bryan Danielson's Condition and Involvement with AEW Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

Tony Khan Provides Update On Injured AEW Star Bryan Danielson's Condition and Involvement with AEW Creative

Tony Khan has provided an update regarding the condition of Bryan Danielson who suffered an injury during his highly anticipated match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month, Bryan Danielson suffered a broken arm with only 10 minutes remaining.

Initially, it was thought that Bryan would require approximately six weeks to recover from the injury. However, his wife Brie Garcia later revealed that the break was more severe than initially assessed.

During a media call for AEW Blood & Guts and ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan discussed how Bryan's injury has led to some slight changes in the plans for the Blood & Guts match. Khan also provided an update on Bryan's condition, mentioning that the injury is slightly worse than originally believed.

Although Bryan hasn't been able to attend shows or meetings since the injury, Tony Khan has maintained frequent communication with him to exchange ideas and thoughts.

Tags: #aew #tony khan #bryan danielson

