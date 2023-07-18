Mick Foley Reflects on Memorable Reunion with Former WWE and WCW Star Marc Mero and His Brother

We're now on THREADS!

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shared his thoughts on a recent encounter with Marc Mero, a former talent of both WWE and WCW, as well as Marc's brother.

CATCHING UP WITH THE MEROS!

I was really happy to catch up with the Mero brothers – Marc and Joel Mero, in Syracuse this past weekend. For anyone out there, saying to themselves, “but Mick, didn’t you used to be critical of Marc Mero?”, the answer is “yes, I was”. But sometimes, wisdom really does come with the passing of time, and over time I realized that any criticism I had of Marc was born purely out of jealousy. It wasn’t Marc’s fault that he signed the first guaranteed contract in WWE history – just a few days after I signed for nothing more than an opportunity – and in fact, Marc’s contract helped open the door for everyone who followed.

I last ran into Marc about five years ago, and asked for his forgiveness. He smiled, simply said “Of course,” and we hugged it out – good friends once again. Over the past 15 years, Marc has dedicated himself to speaking to young people, and has become one of the very finest motivational speakers in the country. The guy has a heart of gold, and collected his share of wrestling gold along the way in his career.

It was also great to see Marc‘s brother, Joel, who had been in a terrible motorcycle accident a few years back. He was hospitalized for weeks, and had to endure several skin graphs… Joel sacrificed his own body to prevent harming another – consciously sliding out on his bike to avoid colliding with a pedestrian – and was in really rough shape for a while. I was so glad to see him back at 100%.