WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Mick Foley Reflects on Memorable Reunion with Former WWE and WCW Star Marc Mero and His Brother

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

Mick Foley Reflects on Memorable Reunion with Former WWE and WCW Star Marc Mero and His Brother

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shared his thoughts on a recent encounter with Marc Mero, a former talent of both WWE and WCW, as well as Marc's brother.

CATCHING UP WITH THE MEROS!

I was really happy to catch up with the Mero brothers – Marc and Joel Mero, in Syracuse this past weekend. For anyone out there, saying to themselves, “but Mick, didn’t you used to be critical of Marc Mero?”, the answer is “yes, I was”. But sometimes, wisdom really does come with the passing of time, and over time I realized that any criticism I had of Marc was born purely out of jealousy. It wasn’t Marc’s fault that he signed the first guaranteed contract in WWE history – just a few days after I signed for nothing more than an opportunity – and in fact, Marc’s contract helped open the door for everyone who followed.

I last ran into Marc about five years ago, and asked for his forgiveness. He smiled, simply said “Of course,” and we hugged it out – good friends once again. Over the past 15 years, Marc has dedicated himself to speaking to young people, and has become one of the very finest motivational speakers in the country. The guy has a heart of gold, and collected his share of wrestling gold along the way in his career.

It was also great to see Marc‘s brother, Joel, who had been in a terrible motorcycle accident a few years back. He was hospitalized for weeks, and had to endure several skin graphs… Joel sacrificed his own body to prevent harming another – consciously sliding out on his bike to avoid colliding with a pedestrian – and was in really rough shape for a while. I was so glad to see him back at 100%.


Tags: #wwe #wcw #mick foley #marc mero #joel mero

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82838/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer