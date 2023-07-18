Dave Meltzer Supports Fan Theory on Vince McMahon's Increased Involvement in WWE RAW Commentary

We're now on THREADS!

Supporting a fan theory, Dave Meltzer has seemingly corroborated the notion regarding Vince McMahon and WWE RAW commentary.

Following McMahon's "retirement" from WWE in July 2022, fans quickly noticed a more natural commentary style, particularly with Michael Cole. The trademark "Vince-isms" began to fade away, making room for a more relaxed and unscripted atmosphere.

However, since McMahon's return to the company and his admission in April that he remains involved in WWE creative many have suggested that McMahon is exerting influence on the commentary once again.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer seemingly lent credence to this theory. He remarked that on the July 17th edition of Raw, significant portions of the commentary felt artificial and scripted. Although Meltzer clarified that he hadn't received direct confirmation, he conveyed his belief that these changes strongly suggest an increased level of interest and involvement from McMahon.

"Did you notice it was all back to the real fake talking with all these descriptive words over and over again. It’s like, I could just tell watching the thing. Everyone has got a nickname and everyone has got these phrases. It’s like the announcers were clearly told, you could hear that language when you are listening to it going ‘Man, this is really scripted.’

Both Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick have been told to say things in a certain way with certain descriptive words. Every wrestler has extra descriptive words, it was very different, it was a change from the previous weeks. My gut watching it was that it was Vince but no one has told me that. I don’t actually know that, but you can see that there are a lot more nicknames and phrases that they are using just all through the show. I didn’t find it natural listening to it.

There are always things that they have to say, there’s always that WWE thing. But from the start of the show when they were running down the matches they have extra descriptions of who they are. The Cheeky Chelsea Green, the this and the that, that kind of thing."

