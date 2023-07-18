TNT Sports Launches as WWE's United Kingdom Broadcasting Home

We're now on THREADS!

Today marks the launch of WWE's new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom, which happens to be a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery. Previously, there were reports of a joint sports venture between BT Sport and Warner Bros. Discovery, resulting in a rebranding for BT Sport.

BT Sport has been the UK's home for WWE, offering weekly live and reply broadcasts of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT through their streaming platform.

In an official press release on their website, WBD Sports announced the introduction of TNT Sports as part of their new venture.

Fans of AEW will already be acquainted with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), as they are the company responsible for broadcasting Tony Khan's shows on their network.

Press statement:

LONDON, 18 July 2023: TNT Sports goes live today throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland, replacing BT Sport. Promising to become the ultimate home for sport fans, TNT Sports heralds the most significant change in the sports broadcast landscape in the last decade.

Featuring a new and contemporary brand, an outstanding new line-up of talent, an enhanced value proposition for customers and flexible ways to purchase and watch, today marks the start of a new relationship with sports fans.

In addition to the launch of a new brand, starting today discovery+ becomes the new streaming destination for TNT Sports in the UK. discovery+ will present many of the world’s most celebrated sports events together with great entertainment under a new Premium plan, priced at £29.99 per month, which is the same price as was previously charged for a BT Sport Monthly Pass*. The service not only provides great value, but access to the action from TNT Sports’ and Eurosport’s extensive portfolios of live rights plus discovery+ entertainment content.

TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms including BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Existing BT Sport customers are able to watch and enjoy TNT Sports without needing to take any further action.

LIVE SPORT AT THE HEART OF TNT SPORTS

TNT Sports will present the premium live sports rights previously carried by BT Sport including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, Cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE.

Taken together with Eurosport on discovery+, subscribers will get a front row seat to an unrivalled offer of premium rights including all this live sport plus Olympic Games Paris 2024, Grand Slam tennis tournaments (featuring the Australian Open and Roland-Garros) and cycling Grand Tours, including the Tour de France.

Andrew Georgiou, board member of the Joint Venture and President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are hugely excited to launch TNT Sports across the UK and Republic of Ireland. TNT Sports goes live with a new and contemporary brand, a fabulous new and exciting line-up of talent, great value for viewers as well as flexible ways to buy and watch.

“From today, fans can watch TNT Sports in the same places they enjoyed BT Sport and without any interruption to their access. In addition, with TNT Sports now on discovery+ in the UK we can begin to deliver a simple and even more compelling offer that appeals to the whole household, combining more live sport together with entertainment. We believe this is an exceptional value proposition for fans offering a compelling combination of sport and entertainment that is unique to discovery+.”