Samoa Joe Reflects On Match Against CM Punk During AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

Samoa Joe Reflects On Match Against CM Punk During AEW Collision

Samoa Joe has reflected on his recent AEW Collision showdown against CM Punk.

The clash, which took place on the July 8 episode of AEW Collision, rejuvenated the rivalry between the 'Best In The World' and the 'King Of Television,' receiving widespread acclaim.

"It was pretty much expected. Throughout my career, I've noticed that certain familiar faces always resurface. Punk falls into that category of recurring characters. So, it wasn't a huge surprise to find ourselves back in the ring, squaring off against each other once again."

Joe also compared his latest encounter with Punk to their first match.

"The main difference was experience, an abundance of it. When we first locked horns, we were newcomers in the industry, still honing our skills as journeyman wrestlers. Learning never stops, but back then, we definitely possessed a lot less knowledge."

Joe's comments were made on the Under The Ring podcast.

