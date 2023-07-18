WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE NXT Reveals Another Match For Tonight's Episode, Updated Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

WWE NXT Reveals Another Match For Tonight's Episode, Updated Card

WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming episode of NXT. Thea Hail, who recently fell short in her quest to dethrone Tiffany Stratton as the NXT Women's Champion, will now face off against Elektra Lopez in a singles match.

Ever since their intense clash on June 27th, Andre Chase has been relentless in his efforts to persuade Hail that she can make the champion tap out in a rematch.

Below is the updated card for the loaded episode of NXT tonight on USA Network:

- NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

- Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo)

- Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

- Tony D'Angelo's Homecoming

- Lucien Price & Bronco Nima vs. SCRYPTS & Axiom

- Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez

Official: WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Set For WWE SummerSlam 2023

As we’ve seen with recent Premium Live Events, WWE looks to be going with the “Triple Main Event” billing for the SummerSl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 18, 2023 12:02PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82830/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer