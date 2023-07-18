WWE NXT Reveals Another Match For Tonight's Episode, Updated Card

We're now on THREADS!

WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming episode of NXT. Thea Hail, who recently fell short in her quest to dethrone Tiffany Stratton as the NXT Women's Champion, will now face off against Elektra Lopez in a singles match.

Ever since their intense clash on June 27th, Andre Chase has been relentless in his efforts to persuade Hail that she can make the champion tap out in a rematch.

Below is the updated card for the loaded episode of NXT tonight on USA Network:

- NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

- Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo)

- Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

- Tony D'Angelo's Homecoming

- Lucien Price & Bronco Nima vs. SCRYPTS & Axiom

- Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez