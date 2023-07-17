AEW Rampage Ratings For Drop For 7/14/23 Episode

We're now on THREADS!

The viewership figures for AEW Rampage have been revealed. In the 10 pm ET timeslot on Friday, the show garnered 310,000 viewers and achieved a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT.

Comparatively, during the previous week in the same timeslot, Rampage attracted 368,000 viewers and earned a 0.12 rating. It is worth noting that last week's episode marked the highest total viewership for Rampage since April 14.

Some of the featured matches on the show included Athena vs. Willow Nightingale, Lance Archer vs. Trent Beretta, Konosuke Takeshita in action, and Naturally Limitless (Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee) vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker.