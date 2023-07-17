WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Don Callis Update: Aftermath of Attack at AAA TripleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

An update has emerged regarding AEW's Don Callis in the aftermath of a peculiar assault that occurred during AAA TripleMania, where an individual crossed boundaries in an excessive manner.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer/F4W reported following the incident that Don Callis was attacked by a fan from behind during a post event press conference.

"Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind. Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards."

In a recent development, PWInsider has provided an update on the incident, revealing that the individual responsible for assaulting Don Callis was not a fan. Interestingly, there were reportedly no fans present in the immediate vicinity where the attack occurred, as it was filmed. According to PWInsider's report, the assailant was a member of the security team who likely had no prior knowledge of the planned angle involving Callis.

Consequently, he took down Callis without being aware of the scripted nature of the situation. Fortunately, Callis is reported to have escaped any injuries.

Tags: #aew #don callis #aaa #triplemania

