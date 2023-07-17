Rey Fenix Departs Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Relinquishes Championships

We're now on THREADS!

Rey Fenix, known as Fénix in AAA, has officially announced his departure from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. In an Instagram post, he shared the news and expressed his emotions about the decision.

Around a year ago, Rey Fenix achieved the remarkable feat of winning both the AAA Cruiserweight and Latin American Titles. Throughout his career, he continuously pushed himself to become a better performer, and at that time, he was unstoppable in his quest for double-championship glory. However, due to international commitments, maintaining a consistent work rhythm with AAA has become incredibly challenging.

Therefore, with a heavy heart, Rey Fenix has decided to relinquish the AAA Cruiserweight and Latin American Championships.

“Hello everyone, this is Rey Fénix, or just Fénix as known in AAA. I am here to provide some news that make me really emotional, but I have to break the news.

About a year ago, I won the AAA Cruiserweight & Latin American Titles. Across my career, I pushed myself to be a better performer and at that time, there was nothing stopping me from being double-champion. Unfortunately, due to International commitments, it’s is very difficult to have a work rhythm with AAA.

Because of this, I am officially relinquishing the AAA Cruiserweight & Latin American Championships. This is very emotional to me because being champion is not just about holding the belt, but it’s important for a champion to make a legacy. Unfortunately, this reign with both the Cruiserweight & Latin American Titles has had many difficulties, similar to my previous reign with the Mega title.

I can mention all of the reasons, but that would be irrelevant. I believe AAA has a lot of very good & talents like Arez, Látigo, and more that could defend these two belts, stay in Mexico to defend them, and make a legacy of their own as champions.

This is very emotional to me, but I know that it comes with a lot of great opportunities in the future for my career. No longer wrestling in Mexico has been difficult for me because I grew up here, I started my career here, and this was where the dream began and exploded. I am proud of myself & allmy work, and I want to thank AAA and to the Roldán-Peña Family for all of the opportunities. Thank you to all the AAA Fans! This is not a goodbye, this is a see you later. Thank you very much, Animo!”