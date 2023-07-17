WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
World Title Main Event Set For MLW Fury Road 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

MLW has officially confirmed the marquee matchup for their upcoming MLW Fury Road 2023 special event.

In an announcement made on Monday, it was revealed that the main event will showcase a clash between Alex Kane and Willie Mack, both vying for the highly coveted MLW Heavyweight Championship.

MLW.com shared the following statement regarding this eagerly anticipated showdown:

Kane vs. Willie Mack Sept 3 at FURY ROAD
See it go down LIVE in Philly

MLW today announced World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Willie Mack in a title fight at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15. The event has a special 6pm bell time.

Fresh off of defeating John Hennigan and Lio Rush in a contenders challenge, Willie Mack has clinched a title shot against the new World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane.

Mack will now challenge for his first world heavyweight championship live and excusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

On the other side of the ring stands the new World Champ, Alex Kane. The captain of the Bomaye Fight Club, Kane choked out Hammerstone to win the 9th World Champion in MLW history.

When reached for comment by MLW.on the first challenger of his reign, Kane simply sent 14 consecutive laughing emojis.

Will it be the “Summer of the Mack” or the solidification of a new era in MLW under Alex Kane’s reign?

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at https://www.MLW2300.com.


Tags: #mlw #fury road

