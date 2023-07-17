Top Star Parts Ways with IMPACT Wrestling Following TV Tapings (SPOLER)

We're now on THREADS!

A top name in IMPACT Wrestling has concluded their current tenure following the recent television tapings this past weekend.

During the 2023 Slammiversary event held by IMPACT Wrestling this past Saturday, Alex Shelley defended the World Heavyweight Title against c in the main event. While there were expectations of a potential title change, Shelley managed to retain the championship.

On Sunday night in Windsor, Ontario, IMPACT Wrestling conducted TV tapings to cover several weeks of shows. During the taping, Aldis suffered a loss to Eric Young, who made his comeback at Slammiversary.

According to PWInsider Elite, it has now been reported that Nick Aldis has wrapped up his association with IMPACT Wrestling. As of now, his match against Young was his final scheduled appearance with the company.

The report also mentioned that Zicky Dice, who had been working for IMPACT Wrestling since 2021, has also concluded his run with the company.

There were reports of WWE expressing interest in signing Nick Aldis. However, due to the ongoing "hiring freeze" since Endeavor acquired WWE in April, the company has refrained from recruiting new talent for the main roster. It will be interesting to see if Aldis is now WWE bound.