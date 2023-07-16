Throwback Photo Emerges: Paul Bearer Manages AEW's Brian Cage and WWE's LA Knight

We're now on THREADS!

A throwback photograph from 11 years ago has resurfaced, capturing a memorable moment. The picture showcases Percy Pringle, known to WWE fans as Paul Bearer, guiding two notable stars in the wrestling world, Brian Cage from AEW and LA Knight from WWE.

During their time in the NWA Hollywood promotion, Brian Cage and LA Knight, who was then known as Shaun Ricker, teamed up to form a tag team named Natural Selection. Under the expert managerial guidance of the legendary late great Paul Bearer.