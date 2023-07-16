WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Throwback Photo Emerges: Paul Bearer Manages AEW's Brian Cage and WWE's LA Knight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2023

A throwback photograph from 11 years ago has resurfaced, capturing a memorable moment.  The picture showcases Percy Pringle, known to WWE fans as Paul Bearer, guiding two notable stars in the wrestling world, Brian Cage from AEW and LA Knight from WWE.

During their time in the NWA Hollywood promotion, Brian Cage and LA Knight, who was then known as Shaun Ricker, teamed up to form a tag team named Natural Selection. Under the expert managerial guidance of the legendary late great Paul Bearer.

WWE's LA Knight and AEW's Brian Cage in a 2005 tag team managed by Paul Bearer
by u/ChrisTaliaferro in SquaredCircle


