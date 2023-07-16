WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Jon Moxley Secures Gold Medal Victory at NAGA Grappling Competition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2023

AEW superstar Jon Moxley emerged victorious in the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship.

Moxley triumphantly secured the gold medal in the Master (30+), Men's No-Gi, Beginner, 225-249.9 pounds (Superheavyweight) division, prevailing over his opponent Chris Sailor through a points-based victory, as reported by Fightful.

NAGA stands as the premier mixed grappling tournament circuit worldwide, hosting competitions across the United States, featuring talented athletes of diverse weight classes and experience levels.

The joyous occasion was commemorated on Instagram by Moxley's wife and AEW correspondent, Renee Paquette, who shared a heartwarming snapshot featuring Moxley, their daughter, and his gold medal.

Source: fightful.com
