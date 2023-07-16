AEW Star Jon Moxley Secures Gold Medal Victory at NAGA Grappling Competition

We're now on THREADS!

AEW superstar Jon Moxley emerged victorious in the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship.

Moxley triumphantly secured the gold medal in the Master (30+), Men's No-Gi, Beginner, 225-249.9 pounds (Superheavyweight) division, prevailing over his opponent Chris Sailor through a points-based victory, as reported by Fightful.

NAGA stands as the premier mixed grappling tournament circuit worldwide, hosting competitions across the United States, featuring talented athletes of diverse weight classes and experience levels.

The joyous occasion was commemorated on Instagram by Moxley's wife and AEW correspondent, Renee Paquette, who shared a heartwarming snapshot featuring Moxley, their daughter, and his gold medal.