Watch WWE's Top 25 Most Brutal Slaps of All Time

We're now on THREADS!
When it comes to WWE, few things are as disrespectful as a face-slapping showdown between rivals.
Witness the intense moments captured in the video below, where WWE Superstar stars have either dished out or received thunderous slaps in the heat of the action!
Watch Stephanie McMahon, John Cena and Dominik Mysterio slap rivals, dads and other WWE Superstars in this special edition of Top 10.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com