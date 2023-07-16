WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FULL MATCH: Edge and John Cena Clash in an Epic Battle For The WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2006

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2023

This intense matchup between two top-caliber WWE Superstars proved to be one of the standout matches on the WWE SummerSlam 2006 card, taking their dramatic feud to new heights.

WWE Champion Edge grapples with a challenging predicament during his showdown against John Cena at SummerSlam 2006. The match includes a stipulation that Edge will forfeit his championship title to his fierce rival if he gets disqualified.

Cena came agonizingly close to reclaiming the championship title, but it was Edge who cunningly seized the opportunity. With a well-timed strike to the back of the head aided by brass knuckles, he snatched victory from the clutches of defeat!


