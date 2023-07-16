WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE RAW Preview, New Tag Match Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2023

WWE has officially announced a fresh matchup for Monday's RAW event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

According to a statement released on their website, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, will face off against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, known as Judgment Day, in a non-title showdown.

Below is the updated lineup for WWE Raw:

- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn take on the formidable duo of Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest, collectively known as Judgment Day.

- The return of Brock Lesnar.

- In a Viking Rules Match, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) accompanied by Maxxine Dupri face off against the Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) with Valhalla in their corner.

- The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line as Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defend their titles against the challenging team of Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

- Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci will be prohibited from ringside as Gunther squares off against Matt Riddle in a high-stakes matchup.


