Tonight's WWE RAW Preview, New Tag Match Announced

WWE has officially announced a fresh matchup for Monday's RAW event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

According to a statement released on their website, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, will face off against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, known as Judgment Day, in a non-title showdown.

Below is the updated lineup for WWE Raw:

- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn take on the formidable duo of Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest, collectively known as Judgment Day.

- The return of Brock Lesnar.

- In a Viking Rules Match, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) accompanied by Maxxine Dupri face off against the Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) with Valhalla in their corner.

- The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line as Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defend their titles against the challenging team of Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

- Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci will be prohibited from ringside as Gunther squares off against Matt Riddle in a high-stakes matchup.