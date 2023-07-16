Trinity Fatu Becomes IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Defeating Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary

We're now on THREADS!

Trinity Fatu Shines as the New IMPACT Knockouts World Champion

In a thrilling showdown at IMPACT Slammiversary, Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, emerged victorious over Deonna Purrazzo to claim her inaugural title in IMPACT Wrestling. With this win, Fatu now reigns as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

Watch the highlights of the exhilarating match below.