Fan Attacks Don Callis at AAA TripleMania Press Conference, Injuring the Manager

Don Callis is a master at being able to provoke strong emotions in people, to the extent that one fan in Mexico took it upon themselves to physically assault the controversial manager.

At AAA TripleMania XXXI in Tijuana, Mexico, the main event featured El Hijo del Vikingo defending his AAA Mega Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega. Previously, Omega had emerged victorious in a non-title match between the two on March 22, AEW Dynamite. This time, Vikingo emerged triumphant, successfully retaining his championship.

During the match, Don Callis attempted to be present at ringside to support Vikingo and oppose Omega. However, Konnan intervened, instructing Callis to leave and return backstage.

During a post-show press conference, Don Callis confronted Kenny Omega, leading to Konosuke Takeshita making an appearance and launching an attack on Omega. Initially, these incidents were part of a scripted storyline. However, the situation escalated when a fan targeted Callis.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Don Callis was unexpectedly assaulted by a disgruntled fan from behind at the press conference. Up until that point, everything had been a planned angle, but this particular fan, evidently upset with Callis' words directed at Kenny, launched a surprise attack. The assailant tore Callis' suit, caused a concussion by striking his eardrum, and inflicted injuries to his mouth while attempting to choke him from behind. Callis vehemently protested and hurled profanities at the fan before eventually being pulled away. Following the incident, he was described as furious.

Bryan Alvarez further clarified that the fan's assault on Callis was unequivocally genuine and not part of the scripted events. As a result of the attack, Callis suffered injuries to his neck and ankle. He was subsequently transported to San Diego for medical attention.

Although there exists a video capturing the incident, it provides limited visibility.

WNS wishes Callis all the very best and reminds fans to leave it to the professionals!