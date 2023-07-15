AEW Battle of The Belts VII, July 15th 2023

We're now on THREADS!

Featured below are complete AEW Battle Of The Belts VII results from Saturday, July 15, 2023.

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS VII RESULTS (7/15/2023)

Ricky Starks Disses Jushin Thunder Liger

The AEW Battle of the Belts VII show kicks off in progress with the closing post-match moments from the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Finals between CM Punk and Ricky Starks from AEW Collision.

We see Punk in shock as Starks celebrates after holding onto the ropes to steal the win. He heads up the ramp for the Owen Hart Cup presentation by Jushin Thunder Liger. He simply snatches the trophy from him and heads to the back.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer

Now Dasha begins the ring introductions for our opening contest, our first of three titles matches here on the seventh Battle of the Belts special event series from All Elite Wrestling.

On that note, Orange Cassidy's theme hits and out comes the AEW International Champion for the latest defense of his title. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

The theme for his opponent hits and out comes the dangerous challenger, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. The bell sounds and we see Cassidy immediately go to work on the much larger Archer with leg kicks.

Moments later, Archer takes over and looks for a Blackout on the "Freshly Squeezed" one off the top-rope in the corner. Cassidy counters and slaps a sleeper-hold on the big man, who begins fading but ultimately slams his way out of it and then runs over the champ.

At ringside, Cassidy mocks Jake "The Snake" Roberts by doing the wimpy kicks routine and then the big dramatic hands up and back down in his pockets gimmick. Lance Archer comes up from behind Cassidy and begins to beat him down in savage fashion at ringside as Jake Roberts smiles and applauds.

Some security guards try and calm Archer down, but he begins launching them as well. This slows down Archer enough, however, that Cassidy starts launching his own body at Archer with big drop kicks and other flying attacks on the ringside barricade. He body slams a security guard on Archer and then hip-tosses another on him.

Archer clears the bodies off of him, stands up and sends Cassidy flying across the ringside area. Back in the ring, the action continues with "The Murderhawk Monster" in the offensive driver's seat. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Archer continuing to beat down Cassidy. At ringside, Jake "The Snake" Roberts gets his hand on Cassidy and looks for a DDT but Lance Archer stops him and says he's all mine. The two trade shots on the ring apron and Cassidy knocks Archer to the floor right as they both get to the count of nine. Cassidy falls into the ring, Archer to the floor. Cassidy wins via count out to retain. After the match, Archer attacks Cassidy.

Winner via count-out and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Tony Schiavone Interviews The Acclaimed

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduces his guests at this time, "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. Max Caster does a freestyle on the way to the ring about Jonah Hill and Calgary Girls.

Gunn says it sounds like Calgary loves The Acclaimed. Caster gets on the mic and accepts the challenge for The Acclaimed to take part in Royal Rampage.

Anthony Bowens gets on the mic and says they aren't done because they have another announcement. They say next Saturday night on Collision, The Acclaimed get their rematch for the AEW Trios Championships. After this, we head to another commercial break.

AEW Women's World Championship

Toni Storm (C) vs. Taya Valkyrie

When we return from the commercial break, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Taya Valkyrie. On that note, the challenger makes her way to the ring for our second of three scheduled title matches here tonight.

Calgary's own hometown girl Taya Valkyrie makes her way to the ring in a cowboy hat to a big pop from her hometown crowd. She settles in the ring and poses to the adoring crowd in the Calgary Stampede Saddledome, and then her music dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of Toni Storm's theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending AEW Women's World Champion Ruby Soho. Joining her on the walk to the ring is her fellow member of The Outcasts, Ruby Soho.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good early action from Valkyrie. The action spills to the floor and Valkyrie continues to control the offense. Back in the ring, Storm starts to take over. The live feed seems to glitch out and we go to an impromptu commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Julia Hart and local wrestler Bambi Hall in the ring and ready to go. As the action continues, it cuts off and we shoot to McGuinness and Riccaboni who welcome us back from a satelitte interference due to the severe storm. They don't even inform us who won, but the women's title bout is apparently done.

Owen Hart Cup Trophy Presentation

We shoot to Tony Khan and Owen Hart's widow, Martha Hart. She drones on for what seems like forever with a shakey voice so she can show off her cute cowboy hat as part of Calgary Stampede week. She delivers a way too long speech as Ricky Starks, fresh off his heel turn has to stand aside Willow Nightingale with a smile on his face for the Owen Hart Cup trophy presentation.

This finally wraps up, and with still no mention of how the AEW Women's World Championship bout ended between Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie, we head to another commercial break.

TNT Championship

Luchasaurus (C) vs. Shawn Spears

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Shawn Spears' theme music and out he comes with a wild mask on. He stops and poses for the crowd and then settles inside the ring.

His music cuts off and then the familiar sounds of Christian Cage's theme plays. Out comes "Captain Charisma" with the TNT Championship over his shoulder as he wears street clothes. He stops and his music cuts off.

Now the theme for Luchasaurus plays and out comes the reigning and defending TNT Champion for our final scheduled match of the evening and third of three title matches. So far for those keeping score, one has aired and ended via count out, the other didn't have the finish air or get mentioned on TV.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Scorpio Sky is shown watching on via a monitor backstage as the action plays out in the ring between Luchasaurus and Shawn Spears in the early goings.

Finally, a few minutes into this main event showdown, the commentary duo of Riccaboni and McGuinness inform us that during the outage earlier, Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship with a win over Valkyrie.

Spears and Luchasaurus fight to the floor early on. Luchasaurus establishes the early offensive lead and brings the action back into the ring. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues.

When we return from our final commercial break of the evening, we see Spears on top of Luchasaurus in the corner doing the ten-punch spot as the fans count loudly along with each shot that lands. Luchasaurus starts to take back over after that.

The action spills out to the floor at ringside again, where Spears drills Luchasaurus with some kicks and then turns his attention to Christian Cage. Christian runs from Spears. "Perfect 10" chases him and finally gets his hands on him, ripping his jacket off of him. He turns around into a chokeslam from Luchasaurus through a table over the barricade at ringside.

Luchasaurus picks up a lifeless Spears from the mess of toothpicks that used to collectively be known as the timekeepers table. Back in the ring, we hear Christian Cage shouting orders to Luchasaurus to finish off Spears. Luchasaurus goes for a chokeslam but Spears rolls through for a pin attempt. Luchasaurus gets Spears down with authority again but Spears kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt.

We see Christian Cage wedge a steel chair in between the top and middle ropes in the corner of the ring. Luchasaurus notices this and waits for Spears to get up. He charges at him but Spears moves and Luchasaurus smashes himself into the chair. Spears goes for the cover but Luchasaurus kicks out. A distraction from Christian at ringside allows Luchasaurus to run over Spears with a lariat from behind for the 1-2-3.

As Christian sits atop Luchasaurus' shoulders posing with the title, we then shoot to footage of the ending of the Storm-Valkyrie match, which didn't air earlier due to the technical issues. After that, we see Christian Cage and Luchasaurus celebrating their win in the ring. The commentators plug Blood & Guts on Wednesday's Dynamite and we go off the air. Thanks for joining us!