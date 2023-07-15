WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Men's Owen Hart Foundation Final Not Without Controversy

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 15, 2023

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Final Not Without Controversy

Closing out AEW Collision was the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament ended with Ricky Starks getting the win over CM Punk but not without some controversy as it seemed that Starks used the ropes for leverage on the final and winning pin.

