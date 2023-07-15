Men's Owen Hart Foundation Final Not Without Controversy

We're now on THREADS!
Closing out AEW Collision was the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament ended with Ricky Starks getting the win over CM Punk but not without some controversy as it seemed that Starks used the ropes for leverage on the final and winning pin.
Your 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's bracket winner is Ricky Starks!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
Join us immediately following AEW Collison for Battle of the Belts VII for an official ceremony with Martha Hart.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/IN49yCZq8m
