2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup Winner Decided

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 15, 2023

The Outcast's Ruby Soho took on NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale for the honor of capturing the Owen Hart Memorial Cup Women's Championship.

In a hard-fought battle, Nightingale defeated Soho after Soho tried multiple times to win the match with nefarious tactics.

