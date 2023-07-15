2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup Winner Decided

We're now on THREADS!
The Outcast's Ruby Soho took on NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale for the honor of capturing the Owen Hart Memorial Cup Women's Championship.
In a hard-fought battle, Nightingale defeated Soho after Soho tried multiple times to win the match with nefarious tactics.
Willow Nightingale defeats Ruby Soho and Wins the Womens Owen Hart Tournament!!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/Xf7rOQtLc9— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 16, 2023
