The Top Guys Remain on Top

In an epic 2 out 3 falls match tonight in Calgary on a night that AEW celebrates Calgary's own Owen Hart, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) remained champions defeating Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson).

BCG won the 1st fall, while FTR took the next two to retain the titles in the nearly hour-long match.