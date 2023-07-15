WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Top Guys Remain on Top

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 15, 2023

In an epic 2 out 3 falls match tonight in Calgary on a night that AEW celebrates Calgary's own Owen Hart, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) remained champions defeating Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson).

BCG won the 1st fall, while FTR took the next two to retain the titles in the nearly hour-long match.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #collision #results

