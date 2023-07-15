The Top Guys Remain on Top

We're now on THREADS!
In an epic 2 out 3 falls match tonight in Calgary on a night that AEW celebrates Calgary's own Owen Hart, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) remained champions defeating Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson).
BCG won the 1st fall, while FTR took the next two to retain the titles in the nearly hour-long match.
FTR DEFEAT BULLET CLUB GOLD after going nearly an hour!— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 16, 2023
This match was FREE on TV. LOL It was just good shit. I also loved that after BCG spit at FTR after they offered to shake hands.
What did you all think of this one? #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/q3ewqvLIkn
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com